Full Release of Coloring Game: Studio

We've done a good job the last month and managed to get ahead of the release schedule.

The game is coming out of Early Access.

Added 30 new images (550,000 px) and 4 new colors for selecting the highlighting in the workspace.

Bug Fix.

At this point we decided to make the game more affordable and the We decided to postpone the price increase for the full version of the game until the 2nd quarter of 2024.

I'd like to thank all users who have supported us by by purchasing the game in Early Access.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2231040/Coloring_Game_Studio/