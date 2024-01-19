- Improved tutorialisation in the fight sequence during Ch.4
- Minor aesthetic improvements in the game world
- Fixed minor problems with Steam Integration
A Thug's Ascension update for 19 January 2024
Minor patch 19/1
Patchnotes
