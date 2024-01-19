Features:
- Loadouts are now available after unlocking equipment! A loadout can be created for a set of talents, abilities, or equipment so that you can easily equip them all at once. A "Linked" loadout is also available which allows you to equip loadouts of each type simultaneously.
Bug Fixes:
- Berry trades with tier four resources will no longer break berry trading.
- Recipes with tier four resources will now display their text.
- Equipment no longer needs to be re-equipped after upgrading to register the bonus. (I'm pretty sure I got it for real this time!)
- A physical damage quest will no longer be active by default. This should only apply to people who start a new game after this point, so those reading this probably won't even notice!
Help Text:
- After unlocking a recipe, the text in the Bestiary will now display the name of the recipe rather than just the generic "recipe unlock".
- Added text in the quest acceptance area stating that only one quest can be active at a time.
