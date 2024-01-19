 Skip to content

Cycle Idle RPG Playtest update for 19 January 2024

Loadouts

Share · View all patches · Build 13219212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Loadouts are now available after unlocking equipment! A loadout can be created for a set of talents, abilities, or equipment so that you can easily equip them all at once. A "Linked" loadout is also available which allows you to equip loadouts of each type simultaneously.

Bug Fixes:

  • Berry trades with tier four resources will no longer break berry trading.
  • Recipes with tier four resources will now display their text.
  • Equipment no longer needs to be re-equipped after upgrading to register the bonus. (I'm pretty sure I got it for real this time!)
  • A physical damage quest will no longer be active by default. This should only apply to people who start a new game after this point, so those reading this probably won't even notice!

Help Text:

  • After unlocking a recipe, the text in the Bestiary will now display the name of the recipe rather than just the generic "recipe unlock".
  • Added text in the quest acceptance area stating that only one quest can be active at a time.

