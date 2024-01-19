 Skip to content

Portal: Revolution update for 19 January 2024

Hotfix for 1.0.6

Build 13219090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated tls libraries
  • Updated default graphics settings

Portal: Revolution Game Depot 601361
Depot 601362 Depot 601362
Depot 601363 Depot 601363
