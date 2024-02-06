 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening update for 6 February 2024

"NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Update Details (1.1.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 13219085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Windows: 1.1.5
Critical Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crush under certain conditions.
    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the setting of the battle range from functioning properly in some counties.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1336982 Depot 1336982
  • Loading history…
Depot 1336985 Depot 1336985
  • Loading history…
Depot 2164240 Depot 2164240
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link