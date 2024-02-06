"NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Update Details (1.1.5)

Windows: 1.1.5
Critical Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crush under certain conditions.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented the setting of the battle range from functioning properly in some counties.
