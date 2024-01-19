 Skip to content

DunJumb update for 19 January 2024

The Rise Of Chaos Update

DunJumb update for 19 January 2024

The Rise Of Chaos Update

Build 13219017

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello my fellow adventurers ! DunJumb is back !

Something terrible happened to DunJumb: Chaos has taken it hostage ! Not even the great investor could stop him !
He's invited himself into the adventure and brought his darkness with him. Will you be able to take advantage of it or will you sink into fear? Only you are master of your destiny...

Today start the Rise of Chaos Event in DunJumb ! Connect before march to automatically unlock Chaos, the new character !
Enjoy the new weapon and his new spell ! Will you be able to contain its power ?


With this you will find a new skin for Gandilf, and a new starter item in the investor's lair !

I'm really looking forward to get your feedbacks so don't hesitate to join the new discord for any questions or suggestions !
Discord link

