Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

New Build!

Click here if you'd like to see the changelog post on our website.

Bedroom Music

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog! We’ve now finished work on the bedroom music, meaning we’re officially done with all the music in the game.

Bug Fixing

We’ve also been concentrating a lot of our efforts on fixing bugs across the game and will continue to do so.

Do you use game wikis?

Game wikis are amazing. Sometimes you look at them to find out how things work. Maybe they weren't explained perfectly. Sometimes you liked the lore of the game so much that you go looking for more on the wiki. And sometimes you just can't find the last hidden thing to get the achievement and unlock the super cool sword. Do you usually check out the wiki of the game you're playing?