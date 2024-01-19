 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Iragon: Prologue 18+ update for 19 January 2024

New Build!

Share · View all patches · Build 13218998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

New Build!

Click here if you'd like to see the changelog post on our website.

Bedroom Music
Welcome back to another Iragon changelog! We’ve now finished work on the bedroom music, meaning we’re officially done with all the music in the game.

Bug Fixing
We’ve also been concentrating a lot of our efforts on fixing bugs across the game and will continue to do so.

Do you use game wikis?

Game wikis are amazing. Sometimes you look at them to find out how things work. Maybe they weren't explained perfectly. Sometimes you liked the lore of the game so much that you go looking for more on the wiki. And sometimes you just can't find the last hidden thing to get the achievement and unlock the super cool sword. Do you usually check out the wiki of the game you're playing?

Changed files in this update

Iragon: Prologue Content Depot 1522261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link