Add grassland roaming mode

Improved the shooting trajectory calculation program for targets at any angle. Slightly reduced the hit accuracy requirement of the training mode.

Key press description: The scope in motion mode is used to quickly adjust a larger angle to track moving targets. The original direction key has been changed from the fine-tuning function in training mode to quick adjustment, and the viewing angle can be adjusted with the right mouse button. Use the [V] key to switch the scope, and the [T] key to lock the center position of the target's effective shooting position. Move the character with the directional key (joystick) while holding down the [Shift] key to move quickly.

Hunting instructions: During the half hour hunting period, prey randomly appears around characters, with different animals having different alert distances, displayed as dashed circles on the miniature map. Distance and wind speed have a significant impact on the score bonus, so the scoring efficiency of a single hit with correction for a long distance and high wind speed is much higher than that of multiple shots at close range. There is a theoretical possibility of hitting an eagle in the sky, wil you try it?

Environmental parameters: Wind speed will change over time, with a variation period of 1 hour, and there is a low probability of calm wind.

Leaderboards: The scores for training mode and hunting mode will be combined.