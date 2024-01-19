 Skip to content

Toribash update for 19 January 2024

Toribash 5.65 is now available!

Toribash 5.65 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi, it's update time!

Here's what's new in 5.65:
  • Max number of unique mod turn frames increased to 128
  • Added proper support for opening mod / replay files with ToribashSP on macOS
  • Added drag-and-drop support for mod and replay files
  • UI dropdowns can now be quickly controlled with mouse scroll
  • Updated offers display in Market
  • Previous run's error log is now stored as stderr-prev.txt
  • Minor flame performance improvements
  • Removed legacy flame browser
  • Custom shader loading errors in mods and replays are no longer displayed in chat
  • Fixed bug with classic.tbm gamerules resetting to default when they shouldn't (e.g. in replays)
  • Fixed bug with potential unwanted gamerules updates triggered by game server (e.g. when changing turnframes or grip mode)
  • Fixed bug with legacy replays (pre 3.6) potentially getting gravity set to 0 resulting in choppy playback
  • Fixed bug with replays getting no author when saved during playback
  • Fixed bug with chat tabs remaining visible after opening chat with /opt hud 0
  • Fixed bug with WASD camera controls sometimes not working after replay saving
  • Fixed bug with UI popups getting overlayed by other UI elements in scrollable lists
  • Fixed crash in modmaker when attempting to open it while having classic loaded and no modmaker.tbm file existing
  • Fixed potential crash during Steam IAP finalization
    • various minor UI tweaks and fixes

New features available with Toribash Lua:

  • set_flame_setting() now supports an additional argument to select target playerid.
    In addition to that, you can specify -1 to set settings for Lua-managed flames (max 10 available).
  • Added update_lua_flames() to trigger Lua managed flames physics update loop.
  • Added load_flame_texture(string path, int flameid) to load a custom texture for one of Lua-managed flames.
  • Added set_gameover(int gameover_type, int winnerid) to instantly end current game with the specified type.
  • Added GAMEOVER_TYPE global table that contains available gameover types for the function above.
  • Added Files.Exists(string path) method to Files class to quickly check if file exists on user's device and is available for reading.

