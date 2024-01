Share · View all patches · Build 13218860 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 12:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

-fixed a huge issue where fields of view would not work properly when a player was in a lobby in shooting range or on the actual maps

-fixed fixed an issue where lights would flicker when player was moving

-fixed an issue where most of the weapon reticles would be white

-fixed an issue where the new post processing would not work for Deferred rendering path

-fixed an issue where the dual render hybrid scope would have 2 reticles when toggles

Added/Changed: