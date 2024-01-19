Full Game Content Released in Version 1.0

Hello,

We are thrilled to announce that after a long development journey, our game has finally reached version 1.0, marking the official launch of the complete edition! Since its debut in Early Access (EA) in June 2023, our team has continuously worked on recognizing shortcomings and improving content. Now, all content has been finalized, and we have made significant optimizations to the game's performance and translations.

In this complete edition, besides new chapters and storylines, we have also introduced epic boss challenges. These bosses are extremely challenging, bringing new levels of excitement and challenges to the game. The game can now be fully completed, reaching its conclusion.

We will continue to update and fix bugs to ensure the best gaming experience for everyone. This being our studio's first game, we have profoundly experienced its complexity and the responsibility it entails. Our ultimate hope is for every player to find their joy in the game, which would be the greatest encouragement for us.

We would like to express our gratitude for the feedback and support from every player, as your opinions are incredibly important to us. We look forward to meeting you again in our next game!

Thank you for your support,

Bandage and Go Studio