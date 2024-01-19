 Skip to content

Detective Hank and the Golden Sneeze update for 19 January 2024

Version 1.14 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Detective Hank received a small update today! This version 1.14 update includes:

  • Small tests & updates to work on modern systems
  • Changes to wrong text in dialogue

There will also be a discount this weekend, so stay tuned!

