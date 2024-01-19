- New level: Beta Galaxy, including 2 brand new bosses and multiple brand new monsters (beta version)
- Add a new core: Ice Messenger (unlocked after completing Beta Galaxy)
- Increase the number of space gems dropped after defeating the 15th wave of Alpha monsters (increasing from 1 gems dropped to 3 gems dropped each)
星际意志 Playtest update for 19 January 2024
Update Version 0.3.9.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2702071 Depot 2702071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update