星际意志 Playtest update for 19 January 2024

Update Version 0.3.9.0

Update Version 0.3.9.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New level: Beta Galaxy, including 2 brand new bosses and multiple brand new monsters (beta version)
  2. Add a new core: Ice Messenger (unlocked after completing Beta Galaxy)
  3. Increase the number of space gems dropped after defeating the 15th wave of Alpha monsters (increasing from 1 gems dropped to 3 gems dropped each)

