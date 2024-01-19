 Skip to content

Hero Siege update for 19 January 2024

Patch 6.1.2

Patch 6.1.2

Patch Notes for Update 6.1.2

  • St. Rexi's Sundering Axe: Replaced Flat Phys damage with flat Attack Rating (750-1250)
  • Added more assets to 6-2 (Cathedral)
  • Removed destructibles from the minimap to reduce clutter
  • Added some candles to Satan's Throne room
  • Added Fighter Magi's Grips [Heroic Gloves]
  • Added Light Bringer’s Mark [Satanic Amulet SS Tier]
  • Increased D, C, B, A and S tier drops
  • Increased Ancient enemy satanic+ drop chances by 4%
  • We messed up the mining levels and decided to now set it to 1000 if its below 1000, otherwise it will stay as is. Very sorry for this one.

Amazon

  • Fixed Thunder Fury base skin art
  • Thunder Fury now also shoots a projectile on the main target

Shaman

  • Changed Earth Bind damage type from Poison to Arcane

  • Fixed a bug with persisting Satanic Zone buffs

  • Fixed Difficulty complete to Act 7 instead of Act 6, so if your difficulty is unlocked its because you havent killed mevius and need to do it.

  • Fixed a socketing crash

  • Fixed not being able to socket anything after putting angelic gem

  • Fixed a Boss spawn bug

  • Fixed Inspect not working in chat lobby

  • Fixed bigger enemy death animations and particles not scaling correctl

