Patch 6.1.2

Patch Notes for Update 6.1.2
- St. Rexi's Sundering Axe: Replaced Flat Phys damage with flat Attack Rating (750-1250)
- Added more assets to 6-2 (Cathedral)
- Removed destructibles from the minimap to reduce clutter
- Added some candles to Satan's Throne room
- Added Fighter Magi's Grips [Heroic Gloves]
- Added Light Bringer’s Mark [Satanic Amulet SS Tier]
- Increased D, C, B, A and S tier drops
- Increased Ancient enemy satanic+ drop chances by 4%
- We messed up the mining levels and decided to now set it to 1000 if its below 1000, otherwise it will stay as is. Very sorry for this one.
Amazon
- Fixed Thunder Fury base skin art
- Thunder Fury now also shoots a projectile on the main target
Shaman
-
Changed Earth Bind damage type from Poison to Arcane
-
Fixed a bug with persisting Satanic Zone buffs
-
Fixed Difficulty complete to Act 7 instead of Act 6, so if your difficulty is unlocked its because you havent killed mevius and need to do it.
-
Fixed a socketing crash
-
Fixed not being able to socket anything after putting angelic gem
-
Fixed a Boss spawn bug
-
Fixed Inspect not working in chat lobby
-
Fixed bigger enemy death animations and particles not scaling correctl
Changed files in this update