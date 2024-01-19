1、地图新增5个山贼，4个门派。（但是暂时未开放，无法到达）
2、修复招募卞和时，只需要500镖局声望不需要2级修石坊的bug。
3、修复招募卞和时，不会正确获得卞和相玉术而是获得圆鹊补精法的bug
4、修复卞和相玉术的图标不正确显示的bug
5、修复气勇和血勇词条没有正确触发的bug
镖行天下 update for 19 January 2024
修复bug， 新增5个山寨，4个门派
