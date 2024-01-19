More bug fixes!
- Reduced volume of Helicopter, thanks to oboeshoes, I hope he can now get a better night's sleep
- Added further error checking to health calculations to try to stop someone having less than 0 health and becoming immortal, forever wandering our nightmares
- Added new map selection to play menu to avoid being quite so lost!
- Play menu now randomises weather, but does not randomise time - we dont all like nighttime do we?
- Reworked statistic tracking code to avoid stale caching issues, hopefully less times you are at a level and it doesnt let you use something!
More things coming!
Changed files in this update