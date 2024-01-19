 Skip to content

Tim Climpy's Warfair update for 19 January 2024

1.0.17

Build 13218715

More bug fixes!

  • Reduced volume of Helicopter, thanks to oboeshoes, I hope he can now get a better night's sleep
  • Added further error checking to health calculations to try to stop someone having less than 0 health and becoming immortal, forever wandering our nightmares
  • Added new map selection to play menu to avoid being quite so lost!
  • Play menu now randomises weather, but does not randomise time - we dont all like nighttime do we?
  • Reworked statistic tracking code to avoid stale caching issues, hopefully less times you are at a level and it doesnt let you use something!

More things coming!

