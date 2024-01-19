 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Distant Sun update for 19 January 2024

Quick Fix dated 19 January 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13218694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

Thanks to KairosObjective, I was made aware of a fatal issue that I didn't encounter while bug testing the game. Unfortunately for me, I'm just a one man dev team so I hope you can understand the limited resources I have in making this game perfect. Asides from the issues he found, I also noticed that I didn't update the depot to be the latest one I uploaded, so it's quite evident I'm fairly inexperienced in using the Steam Partner page. Thank you for your patience and I hope for this to be the last major issue to pop up, but should there be any please do inform me and I'll get to fixing it right away.

Changelog:

  • Change steam depot to latest version. This includes removing the AWM as I couldn't get the scope to work with Nanite's ambient light
  • Added hint when player start regarding disposing of weapon to pickup new weapon
  • Made hitbox for interactions with consoles and intercoms bigger
  • Unlock door to entrance should open by itself over time to prevent getting stuck.
  • Fixed a female character issue where the first quest didn't update after the Mayday call.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2276141 Depot 2276141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link