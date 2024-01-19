Quick Fix dated 19 January 2024

Hey all!

Thanks to KairosObjective, I was made aware of a fatal issue that I didn't encounter while bug testing the game. Unfortunately for me, I'm just a one man dev team so I hope you can understand the limited resources I have in making this game perfect. Asides from the issues he found, I also noticed that I didn't update the depot to be the latest one I uploaded, so it's quite evident I'm fairly inexperienced in using the Steam Partner page. Thank you for your patience and I hope for this to be the last major issue to pop up, but should there be any please do inform me and I'll get to fixing it right away.

Changelog: