· Various minor graphics and lighting tweaks. Increased the shadow quality for the high end graphics setting, which now has a much further draw distance and fewer artefacts.
· Some minor improvements and fixes to surrounding apartment buildings in the start area.
Settlement Zero update for 19 January 2024
Update 0.12.0.5
