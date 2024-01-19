 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Settlement Zero update for 19 January 2024

Update 0.12.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13218544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· Various minor graphics and lighting tweaks. Increased the shadow quality for the high end graphics setting, which now has a much further draw distance and fewer artefacts.
· Some minor improvements and fixes to surrounding apartment buildings in the start area.

Changed files in this update

Settlement Zero Content Depot 1011261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link