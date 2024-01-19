 Skip to content

Chiyo update for 19 January 2024

CHIYO 1.02 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-19

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you.

This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience!

FIXES

  • Fix some sequence not fading out properly
  • Fixed unable to enter the mansion during Tutorial
  • Fixed audio loop for one of the sequence after activating the PAGODA
  • Tweaked some loading for the levels for lesser pop in
  • Fixed collision issues on the stairs
  • Fix some bugs on interaction issues with some puzzles
  • Updated UI icons for interaction
  • Reduce jumpscare chance for Corrupted Effigies

Nimbus Games

