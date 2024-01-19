CHIYO 1.02 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-19

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you.
This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience!
FIXES
- Fix some sequence not fading out properly
- Fixed unable to enter the mansion during Tutorial
- Fixed audio loop for one of the sequence after activating the PAGODA
- Tweaked some loading for the levels for lesser pop in
- Fixed collision issues on the stairs
- Fix some bugs on interaction issues with some puzzles
- Updated UI icons for interaction
- Reduce jumpscare chance for Corrupted Effigies
From
Nimbus Games
