CHIYO 1.02 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-19

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you.

This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience!

FIXES

Fix some sequence not fading out properly

Fixed unable to enter the mansion during Tutorial

Fixed audio loop for one of the sequence after activating the PAGODA

Tweaked some loading for the levels for lesser pop in

Fixed collision issues on the stairs

Fix some bugs on interaction issues with some puzzles

Updated UI icons for interaction

Reduce jumpscare chance for Corrupted Effigies

From

Nimbus Games