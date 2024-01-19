 Skip to content

Mage Tower 2: Call of Zadeus update for 19 January 2024

Small Changes & Bug Fixes (2.1.1.8 and 2.1.1.9 Patch Notes)

Share · View all patches · Build 13218289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.1.1.8 Patch Notes

-Small hotfix to the Bazaar patch today to fix a soft lock.

2.1.1.9 Patch Notes

(Some more small changes and bug fixes after the massive Bazaar patch.)

Balance Changes:

-You can now only equip the artifacts Enchanted Bow, Leather Quiver, or Warlord's Quiver (which increase a card's arrow damage) to Ability or Wizardry cards. So you can no longer equip them to Permanents or Defenders. (Overpowered with Battlement and Flameception.)
-Marshknight health reduced when upgraded reduced from 30 to 25.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug where Sword of Midas combined with Bow and Arrow was only giving 1 gold per monster destroyed instead of 2.
-Fixed a bug where Equipments would stop attaching to Defenders after 6 were attached.
-Fixed a bug where sometimes cards' text reminder bubbles for artifact effects didn't cover the full reminder text.
-Fixed a bug where Siege sometimes wasn't doing Enflame damage and could sometimes crash the game. (Note: It's still missing its text sometimes, this will be fixed in a future patch.)

