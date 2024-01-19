 Skip to content

Resonite update for 19 January 2024

2024.1.19.687 - Bugfix release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This is mostly a bugfix release, cleaning up a few issues that were quick to fix.

There's also a new internal feature, which is a pre-work for updating the LNL networking library, which will come soon (I'll probably have a pre-release build tomorrow)

This build is compatible with previous, but update reocmmended to get the bugfixes!

New Features:

  • Add network protocol version to network node system - this allows updating network protocol with new potentially incompatible versions, without the clients trying to communicate with the work network relay/bridge
    -- This is done in preparation to update the LNL library

Locale:

  • Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc
  • Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Bugfixes:

  • Fix null Url input causing an exception on the IsHostAccessAllowedUrl node (reported by @rabbuttz, issue #1180)
  • Make internal input and display node types not being able to be instantiated and cause potential crashes (based on report by @989onan, issue #1159)
  • Fix bool & Rect datatypes missing generic unclamped lerp methods, causing crashes when ValueLerpUnclamped<T> is used with those types (reported by @j4.lc, issue #1150)
  • Fixed stereo photos being imported at twice the width/height (reported by @markjeffcock and @silverman3d, issue #1035)
  • Fix exception when updating world thumbanil item when the close button is missing
  • Fixed not being able to change username capitalization or diactirics with the /changeUsername command (reported by @dantetucker and @shadowjonathan, issue #944 & support tickets)
    -- E.g. you would not be able to directly change myusername -> MyUsername
    -- This also covers other cases, such us not being able to change MyUsername to MýÚsěrnámé
  • Fix bitmap horizontal and vertical fip not processing mip levels
    -- This fixes DDS mipmaps being flipped at some point (reported by @gareth48 and @bluecyro, issue #877)
    -- Note that already uploaded mip maps might still be flipped, they will need to be regenerated - if you run into some, please open an issue with list of the hashes/URL's and we'll clear them
  • Fixed steam_appid.txt missing from the build process, resulting in SteamAPI failing to initialize when not launched from the Steam (reported by @bredo, issue #1147)
  • Fixed DDS textures with custom mipmaps getting corrupted in some cases when "DirectLoad" is enabled (reported by @gareth48 and @bluecyro, issue #878)

Changed files in this update

