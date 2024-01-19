2024.1.19.687 - Bugfix release

Hello everyone! This is mostly a bugfix release, cleaning up a few issues that were quick to fix.

There's also a new internal feature, which is a pre-work for updating the LNL networking library, which will come soon (I'll probably have a pre-release build tomorrow)

This build is compatible with previous, but update reocmmended to get the bugfixes!

New Features:

Add network protocol version to network node system - this allows updating network protocol with new potentially incompatible versions, without the clients trying to communicate with the work network relay/bridge

-- This is done in preparation to update the LNL library

Locale:

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Bugfixes: