Hotfix 0.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13217941 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 11:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Fixed the last several Units (from the October update to now) not having correct Hat placements, and not having good positioning in the Compendium when viewing their 3D model.

Fixed some small black horizontal lines appearing when viewing a Unit’s model in the Compendium.

Added safeguards to fix various issues where the Giving Ring could function while all Receiving Ring holders were dead, causing effective immortality.

Fixed an issue where Devil’s Deal wasn’t granting its rewards.

Fixed several issues where Combat Recap UI could be put into a bad state, breaking the game’s interactibility.

Fixed several issues with Kevin’s interactions with various special Traits.

Fixed the end of run tavern ambience playing even if the volume was turned down.

Added some more missing Chinese translations.