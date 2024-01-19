January 19th, major update of Zhan Ji

Update announcement
- Added Meryl SP skin
- Added Beaumont SP skin
3.Up updates are adjusted to 1, 3, 5, and 7 every week
- Added new collectibles gameplay
- Added the race trial tower gameplay (collectibles will be obtained at level 200)
- Add collectibles to the main level (those who have passed will receive difference compensation)
- The drop rate of gift boxes in the team copy corridor has been increased.
- Added new collectible upgrade props to the cloister gift box
- Some new collectibles have been added to the Wishing Tree
Gift code:
tm-Fate333
tm-Fate444
tm-Fate555
tm-Fate666
tm-Fate777
tm-Fate888
