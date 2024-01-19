 Skip to content

战姬军团 update for 19 January 2024

January 19th, major update of Zhan Ji

Share · View all patches · Build 13217939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update announcement

  1. Added Meryl SP skin
  2. Added Beaumont SP skin
    3.Up updates are adjusted to 1, 3, 5, and 7 every week
  3. Added new collectibles gameplay
  4. Added the race trial tower gameplay (collectibles will be obtained at level 200)
  5. Add collectibles to the main level (those who have passed will receive difference compensation)
  6. The drop rate of gift boxes in the team copy corridor has been increased.
  7. Added new collectible upgrade props to the cloister gift box
  8. Some new collectibles have been added to the Wishing Tree

Gift code:
tm-Fate333
tm-Fate444
tm-Fate555
tm-Fate666
tm-Fate777
tm-Fate888

