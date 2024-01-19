Start Over Update 2.1

We extend a warm welcome to all our new players who have joined the adventure. A shoutout to our dedicated players for the invaluable feedback, suggestions, and bug reports. We wish you an incredible weekend, you guys are the heart and soul of Start Over.

Fixes and Changes:

Fixed a bug where retrieving ATV and RXR didn't return fuel when over 50% was in.

Fixed a minor targeting bug affecting NPCs.

Market vendors now boast an updated and improved sell list.

You can now sprint and attack using melee weapons and tools.

The Mining Drill will now mine Cobalt as well.

New Features and Content:

Introducing the Pillar a new building part that lets you support floors.

Craft the Aristan worktable at Workbench Tier 1.

Dive into creativity with a list of decorative items craftable at the Aristan worktable.

Explore a more serene Start Over with the option to enable Extra Peaceful mode in game settings.

Tired of UFOs and Alien encounters? You now have the power to disable them in the game settings.

**We appreciate your patience, and anything that didn't make it into this update will find its place in future updates as we continue refining Start Over, bit by bit.

Once again, a heartfelt thank you to the entire Start Over community. Your enthusiasm and support mean the world to us. Have an amazing weekend ahead, and let the adventures in Start Over continue!**