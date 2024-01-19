【0119】Patch Updates

Good evening, all you great wizards! We're back to fixing newly discovered bugs!

But I'm sure you're all more interested in the new content, so we're already in the thick of development regarding Chapter 4 and the new content! We're not going to run away and disappear! Please be patient with us for a while longer~ We'll try our best to polish the game content with better quality and present it to you!

Here are the bug fixes for this update:

Fixed the curse Aphasia still being in effect in some UI species after passing the level

Fix display error where railings may appear in front of the magma door in Chapter 2

Fix for chapter 3 where chained monsters will pan without a target

Fixed the issue that the rail spikes would be brushed out after reading the files

Optimised some translations

Fix the issue where removing drills would cause the staff to shoot non-existent spells out of thin air

Fixed the issue where fuses, triggers, etc. would get stuck after the player discarded the staff

Fixed an issue where the maximum magic consumption of a handheld staff was calculated incorrectly when energy storage spells were placed in the background

Optimise the performance of meteorites

Repair the problem that back grid spell casting can't trigger the resonance effect of other wands

Fix the issue that the gravitational force triggered by umbilical cord has no colouring and colouring effect