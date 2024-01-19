Remold the Conqueror's Blade Community Together

Greetings, Warlords!

The development team of [Conqueror's Blade] always considers all the Warlords as the most precious treasures, and it is your continuous support and encouragement that inspire us to reach where we are today. We value every piece of advice and feedback from everyone and are thankful for your willingness to embrace us and grow together with [Conqueror's Blade].

Not long ago, Project Nirvana came to an end. Looking back, [Conqueror's Blade] broke the old and established the new, with the development team putting forth their utmost effort to optimize performance. Here, we once again thank all the warlords for their strong support and assistance—[Conqueror's Blade] grows once again because of you!

After this battle, we once again marvel at the power of the warlords—within just a few days, hundreds of support and feedback messages from the community have helped the development team identify numerous hidden issues and optimize countless game experiences.

Project Nirvana has ended, but we find ourselves deep in thought…

——Project Nirvana has proven the community strength of Conqueror's Blade, but before this, it seems that we have ignored this power.

The importance of the community goes without saying, and your feedback is crucial for the growth and development of [Conqueror's Blade].

——The power of the community is awe-inspiring!

Regarding the community, we have many visions. We are very sorry for previously ignoring the awe of the community's strength, ignoring the interactions with community users, and many things that should have been done but were not. Now, we reflect once again and set out anew, hoping to rebuild the brilliance of the Conqueror's Blade community.

Building a community will be one of our key focuses in the Next Tier. We commit to valuing every general who comes to the official community, taking every piece of community feedback seriously, and fostering a closer connection with you all!

We sincerely invite all Warlords to join us once again in forging the glory of the [Conqueror's Blade] community!

We promise:

1. Value Warlord Feedback

*Your feedback is crucial to the Growth of "Conqueror's Blade" and also decides the future of "Conqueror's Blade".

We have promised all Warlords that we will hand over the choice of Unit mastery to you—this time, according to the results of the in-game survey, we will follow everyone's wishes and create mastery for the [Rattan Marksmen] and [Ironcap Scout Cavalry]!

This Unit Mastery vote is just the first step; we will continue to conduct related surveys of your preferences and give you more choices in the future!

*Daily feedback channels are also extremely important

It is an important step for us to value DC maintenance in order to rebuild the glory of our community!

We sincerely invite you to join the official Discord, where you can speak your mind in the relevant channel (YOUR THOUGHTS). We take all your feedback and suggestions seriously and ensure they are communicated to the relevant personnel promptly!

II. Conveying Development Ideas

*Convey the ideas of the development team, truly accompanying the general every step of the way

We hope to convey the thoughts and voices of the development team to the community and the Warlords, thus the Developer's Log (Dev-log) series will be relaunched!

We regularly collect community feedback and suggestions, communicate with the development team members, and integrate the developers' ideas into logs that are posted on the DC community.

III. Encouraging Creative Excellence

*The new Content Creator Program is available now, all creations deserve to be respected, and the rights and interests of creators are significantly increased!

Brilliant content creation is an irreplaceable part of community content. We respect every content creator, and we encourage every act of content creation!

The brand new Content Creator Program is now in effect, with various creative Great Force challenges and a wealth of benefits awaiting your participation!

For more details: https://www.conquerorsblade.com/en/news/1077/

Rekindling the splendor of the [Conqueror's Blade] community may not happen overnight, but we believe that with today's changes, the spark of the community will once again ignite into a blazing flame!

We promise that we will always be with all the Warlords, listen to the suggestions of the Warlords with an open mind, and wholeheartedly provide the best game and community services. The [Conqueror's Blade] community aspires to be the most steadfast support for our Warlords!

--Conqueror's Blade Community Portal--

Official Conqueror's Blade Discord: https://discord.gg/GYuS4Czbdp

Official Conqueror's Blade Twitter: https://twitter.com/ConquerorsBlade

Official Conqueror's Blade Facebook (EN): https://www.facebook.com/ConquerorsBladeASIA

Official Conqueror's Blade Facebook (JP): https://twitter.com/ConqB_JP