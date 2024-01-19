Playtest Version 0.0.29

Face and Body decorations

New cosmetic decoration options for your character in the form of scars and tattoos. These unique markings can add a touch of personality and flair to your characters.

These scars will be randomly generated and placed on various parts of your character's body, adding a subtle hint of battle wear or adventure.

If you prefer more control over your character's appearance, you can also customize scars and tattoos in the customization panel.

Dual Wield

Characters that wield two one-hand weapons in both hands will receive a temporary trait "dual wield".

When the trait is active, your character has a 20% chance to perform a second free attack following their primary attack. This second attack can be of the same or lower AP cost as the initial attack.

Equipping two weapons with the same proficiency, will boost your dual attack chance to 40%, ensuring that your enemies will never have a moment of respite.

And for those truly dedicated to dual wield mastery, certain passive skills will further augment your dual attack rate.

Detail Panel

With a simple right-click on any character, you'll gain access to a comprehensive view of their stats, traits, active skills, and active effects. This valuable tool will empower you to make informed decisions in the heat of battle, ensuring you utilize your characters' strengths to their fullest potential.

Area of Effect

In this update you have access to some passive skills, traits and weapons effect that cast an area of effect on the battlefield, with this change position your character on the field become even more important.

You can create a impenetrable defence line with the Shield Wall passive skill, but beware also some enemies get new skills, for example some undeads will have a poison miasma trait that will deal damage to characters standing to close to them

Custom Battle

If you prefer to just jump to action and play a fast battle with specific settings, or you want to try to play as factions that are unplayable on the normal campaign?

Now you play a custom battle directly form the main screen, customize your battle settings, choose yours and enemy groups and start the battle.

Auto Equip

When your guild become quite big could be demanding to keep track of the inventory of each party and choose the best equip for your characters, the new "Auto Equip" feature could help you with that.

You can choose from a wide range of options like the role you would like to have for that character, which type of defence it should prioritize, which damage type should be focus in, then confirm your choices and let the game do the rest

Battle preview and Auto Resolve

With this update instead of going directly to the battlefield, when encountering an enemy party, you'll be presented with the Battle Preview Screen, offering a detailed breakdown of both your and their party composition.

You'll receive an assessment of your chances of victory. This percentage-based indicator will help you gauge the difficulty of the upcoming encounter

The Battle Preview Screen presents you with two distinct options for approaching the battle: manual or automatic resolve. Choose manual combat to exercise full control over your actions and strategies. For those seeking a quicker resolution, automatic resolve can handle the combat mechanics and skip directly to the result.

Multiple Save Slots

Now is possibile to have more tha one save slot, with this change you can save multiple campaign at the same time, also the game will auto save on the specific "AutoSave" slot every the player hit the end turn button.

New Feature

Reduced arrow base count for quivers from 10 to 6, should address the issue of ranged class being too powerfull

New traits system, now support temporary traits when some conditions are met (like dual wielding)

Added face and body decorations selection on character customization panel

Add an alert icon for lack of ammo or wrong ammo type in the inventory screen

Added images for status effects

Battle result screen will also display enemy party result statistics

Added various new armors

Added 4 new weapons, "Handgun", "Steppe Pike", "Yari", "Steppe Sword"

New helmets "Sallet" basic and variants

Added various new light and heavy helmets

Removed the axe_throw skill from the hatchet

Added weapon affix can now grant passive skills too

Add new buttons under the end turn NPC factions to change the turn speed (normal and fast)

Added the possibility to attack NPC Kingdom watchmen, with an immediate relationship malus of -50 (they become aggresive)

Bandits party will attack you if they think they are stronger than your parties

Kingdom watchmen will attack player parties if the relationship is equal or lower than -50

Added custom group generation for caravans, now they will show more variations on their equippment and can be specific for each race

Double the gold reward for quests

Added the possibility for friendly party to pass between each other without having to go over the side

Small bugs fix:

Fixed a crash happening when the player try to reach the Settings

Fixed AI pathfinding in combat get stuck in some cases

Fixed a bug that was starting more than one turn after the turnlist was over while on auto combat

Fixed the range of some bow skills

Fixed a dark elf bug on the customization panel not showing the corrent hair color index

Fixed a bug that prevent the hand to be shown when the shield HP were at 0

Fixed a bug that was keeping enabled the actions buttons when the player would move more than one cell in combat

Fixed a bug that save kingdom color on the texture cache, changing the color of other items too

Fixed a bug on morale modifiers

Fix a bug for duplicated resource on the market

Fixed the trade price change so it never go under -65% or over 65% the base item value

Fixed guild prestige not updating correctly when loading a save game

