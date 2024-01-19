Patch Notes (2024/01/19 Version 0.1.20)

IMPORTANT – change of CBT rules

After eight days of conducting the CBT, we are thrilled to see that our players’ passion has far exceeded our expectations. Some of our players have already played for more than 100 hours. It feels like so much more than just a playtest to us. To show our appreciation for your support, we have decided that although we will still reset the rank elo by the end of the playtest, all playtest players can keep their hero levels, cosmetics, currencies, and hero shards when the official server is online. Nonetheless, all in-app purchase policies remain valid – we will still offer a 200% reward for any payment activities. Thanks again for your support.

Part #1 – New Content

Added 2 new maps (check in library) – 1. Hell Shrine; 2. Necro Earth Office Added 16 new artifacts (check in library) – 1. Balance Force; 2. Credit Card; 3. Gaze of the Elder; 4. Credit Loans; 5. Easter Egg; 6. Fencing Exercise; 7. Mind Exercise; 8. Pace Exercise; 9. Lifting Exercise; 10. Meditation Exercise; 11. Polar Exercise; 12. Alchemy Exercise; 13. Blocking Exercise; 14. Faith Exercise; 15. Warlock Exercise; 16. Book of Chance

Part #2 – Balance

Crit/Evasion triggered skills were slightly buffed. Added probability to all Heal/Shield/Curse triggered skills. Crystal Blade: probability +100%, damage -50%. Shuffling related artifacts were slightly buffed. -5 gold discount for “start spinning”. Nana’s Mystic Form duration +1s, Attack Speed and Attack Damage coefficients +1, and animation time is now faster Sylvie’s Windwalk cooldown -1s, Storm shot base damage +50. Marble’s Lifecut damage coefficient +4%. Moriatee is now stronger in early game and weaker in late game now, both ult and talent got tweaked (check in library). Shield/Heal Ultimate Duration -1s, trigger interval changed to 0.1s, total effect amounts unchanged. Profitable becomes a unique artifact. Night owl was slightly buffed. The damage reduction proportion for Talisman, Body Armor, Enhanced Vaccine +5%. Preparation phase timer +5 seconds. Bedivere’s ultimate animation is now faster

Part #3 – Miscellaneous