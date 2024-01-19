Major Update #4 "The Ending Update" has landed!

Dear Airship Kingdoms Adrift Community,

It's now January 2024, and the long-awaited moment has finally arrived! Today, we're thrilled to unveil the completed storyline of Airship Kingdoms Adrift. As an extra challenge, we're introducing end-game higher-tier hunting fleets from your rival factions and formidable pirates, each boasting unique builds and playstyles to test your carefully nurtured fleet!

LIVE NOW: 19th January 2023

Older Saves: Safe to continue

The final chapters and the conclusion of the storyline

The arrival of the three final chapters marks a turning point, revealing events that will shape the destiny of the Suthseg Kingdom and the entire Europa. In our previous major release, we delved into the intricacies of the world through the tales of our officer companions. Now, it's time to reignite the momentum of the main storyline.

Agatha and the Wilkur sisters have dedicated their efforts to the Royal Garden and the Greener Pasture projects, while Oliver and the rest of the team have been tirelessly investigating the whereabouts and identity of Uncle Dan. If it's been a while since your last playthrough, I highly recommend checking the Story Progress menu. You can access it by clicking on the objective reminder in the top bar to refresh your memory with a summary of the story so far.

Higher-tier enemy fleets and challenges

As tensions rise throughout Suthseg, factions are deploying formidable fleets led by skilled officers and crews. The situation demands more powerful ships and personnel. If you've been at odds with specific factions, expect Cruisers and even larger ships to pursue you. Outlaws, seizing the opportunity amidst the unrest, are also reaping the benefits of the chaos.

Unlocking the Production of the Jormungandr Battlecruiser

As you progress through the final chapters of the story, you will discover the essential Blueprint required for the construction of the Jormangandr Battle Cruiser hull. We highly recommend creating copies of this blueprint rather than utilizing it immediately.

Salvaging Ship Parts from Defeated Enemies

After triumphing over your foes, you can now salvage parts directly from their ships. If you spot something appealing on a specific enemy vessel, defeating them repeatedly is an option if manufacturing doesn't align with your preferred playstyle.

Ultra-Wide Resolution Support

We're excited to introduce ultra-wide resolution support. While the implementation may not be flawless, it will provide you with a broader view of the world compared to the game's original resolution.

Introducing Additional Ease of Access and Quality of Life Features:

Shopping List: Easily accessible through the Journal menu, this screen consolidates all bookmarked items. It allows you to set desired quantities and provides an overview of your current inventory.

Remote Construction Cost Viewing: Now, you can mouse-over facilities in the remote settlement menu to view construction costs beforehand. This feature enables you to plan upgrades more efficiently, knowing the required materials in advance.

General improvements:

Improved battle AI behavior further, boarding and evasion should now function as intended.

Production order now has notification preferences to reduce notification flooding on the screen.

Improved save file and autosave handling procedure to avoid producing corrupted save file crashing the game at start.

Check for facility upgrade requirements remotely by bringing up settlement menus and hovering over the facility button.

Made locked storyline content more obvious on the Storyline Progress GUI.

Added more contributors to the end credits. This included testers who provided reports/feedback/comments to the game after release.

Removed Rider Bay's interception tag to avoid misleading players to believe that they are meant to fight other riders.

Reduced valuable items price to compensate for additional value added from salvageable parts.

Improved scrolling sensitivity and consistency on scrollable UIs.

Quests journal and shopping list now memorize the tab you last browsed.

Optimized the system process when switching between item tabs.

Optimized transaction time for transactions with merchants.

Added auto-detect and graphic setting adjustment upon the first launch.

Sorted the contributor list in the credits screen alphabetically.

Added an information text to let players know when they don’t have enough hangar space for a new ship.

Enemies will now rarely surrender during a fight.

Reduced the performance spike when an item production is finished.

Added a hangar slot reminder to quests that provide a ship as rewards.

AI ships' boarding and evasion actions should now function as expected.

Adjusted the "How to Play" section to align with the current game reality and added more sections for new features.

Added a warning prompt informing players when items received via a quest overflow into the local warehouse.

Increased "Novel" stock on merchants from 5 to 250.

Improved visibility of officer promotion item icons.

Enhanced AI sensor precision, enabling more accurate range maintenance.

Increased consistency in the ways shield recharges are activated and deactivated.

Addressed some underlying AI principles to increase consistency in AI behavior.

Bug fixes:

Fixed crashes caused by the achievement handler function

Fixed Francine level up items being misplaced

Fixed legacy rendering logic causes random crash on some ports

Fixed the issue where you couldn't control the camera when turning off the GUI using the "/" button.

Fixed visual glitches from shield particles when ships are traveling across the world's chunk.

Proofread and improved text clarity on the GUI.

Proofread and improve text clarity on officers trait and tactic descriptions.

Fixed display errors in final encounter fight dialog.

Fixed missing final battle music.

Fixed crashes caused by escorts being set to Evasion after victory under some conditions (this caused some crashes during the final fight as well).

Fixed storyline progress status menu resetting itself to act 1 randomly.

Fixed random crashes upon starting a career as an industrialist.

Entering and exiting shipyards should no longer cause players to gain or lose crew out of nowhere.

Refilling resources should no longer cause discrepancies in crew count.

Fixed issues with AI states not recognizing multiple parameters correctly.

Fixed some officer skills that were not using resources and giving bonuses correctly.

Fixed weapons reload time calculation/display errors.

Fixed intimidation chance not resolving correctly at low percentages.

Fixed escort ships ramming causing screen shake.

Resolved inconsistencies in fleet travel speeds displayed on the GUI. You will notice that ships now cruise at a slower speed, but in fact, the UI has been exaggerated.

Fixed crashes caused by toggling commands on destroyed escorts.

Addressed button state inconsistencies on escorts.

Corrected game crashes when switching between accounts on the same device.

Fixed issues with raider bays not toggling on/off correctly in and out of battles.

Resolved problems with autosave being generated at incorrect times.

Fixed a bug where officers' skills incorrectly toggled shield generation on, even when manually turned off.

Fixed missing localization in various sections of the game.

Fixed inconsistencies occurring when items were removed after surrendering to revenge fleets and law enforcers.

As we look ahead, our focus remains on addressing bugs, fine-tuning balance, and refining existing use cases within the game. Additionally, the long-awaited playtester rewards, initially postponed since October, will be delivered. These rewards include an exclusive artwork collection featuring my personal notations and the much-anticipated War Corvette DLCs.

Simultaneously, we'll be releasing Steam's official soundtrack pack. The week promises to be filled with new additions leading up to Saturday, the 20th, when I'll be releasing a comprehensive retrospective write-up about the project. This write-up will delve into our experiences with the game, being the first project of our studio. I'll also outline the exciting future plans for the game series now that we've fulfilled our promise. Stay tuned for a week packed with new content and insights!

Fair winds and clear skies.

Jay

