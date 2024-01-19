Hello. This update brings a 24h clock, better performance, and several balance and bugfixes.
Day/Night cycle
All maps now go through a real-time clock where a full day (24h) equals to 10min in game time. There's a couple of major benefits to a system like this:
- Natural to the game world that looks and feels good as the day turns into night and vice versa
- Gameplay elements can be tied to specific time of day e.g. something only occurs at night time
Change your weapon bonus at the Forge
This was requested in the Discord channel. The 100% bonus that you choose when maxing out a weapon can now be changed at the forge with gold. This means you're not locked into your choice anymore and may alter it during the run if the build benefits from it.
Performance improvements
This is an ongoing battle but I've managed to make good headway with this update. Performance is better overall but especially more stable later on when things get a little hectic.
Full changelog:
General
- New Forge functionality: Change your weapon 100% bonus with gold
- New day/night cycle - Full day (24h) is 10min in gametime. Maps randomly start at different parts of the day
- Performance improvements all around and especially for weather events and certain weapons/projectiles
- Wind and Rain event changes: Both have a light version, wind direction will change every time and these won't occur at the same time anymore
- Blood Moon occurs only at night but last longer. The effect has been changed as well
- Sandstorm occurs only during daytime
- Enemies spawned at night get a 10% bonus to stats
- Sky (clouds and mist) setting can be toggled on/off at any time during play
- Active consumables and their timers will be listed above the icons in the bottom right
- Rabbit will have a blue arrow on top so it doesn't get lost in the crowd
- Chicken will target the big flying enemy as a priority if one is around
- Divinity and Cyclops will bypass shields
- Library and Bandit Camp circles are slightly bigger and have a maximum time of 30s when activated
- Presents dropped by enemy will show up as actual presents. The drop chance is now higher at start of game (1%) but decreases over time (minimum of 0.1%)
- Supplies on the map have a lower percentage to be found over time
- Regular enemy fireballs home in on their target for a short time when fired
- In case of a game crash the error is saved to a text file and a message displayed to user about it
- Game end difficulty information is always displayed but more condensed
- Added kills and game speed information to leaderboard
- Added Mexico and Romania flags to leaderboard
- Improved the submenu design on main menus
- Splash and main menu background changes colour like the other pages
- Endless leaderboard score changes: The Difficulty options no longer each give a multiplier for the base score but an average one
Bugs
- Higher Game Speed had several timing issues where events either occurred late or not at all
- Chaos Stone disables weapon multiplier bonuses for AOE weapons
- Weapon penalties did not apply for many weapons
- Weapon attack mode bonuses were applied to other weapons beside the primary one
- DPS hit timer for enemies and destroyable objects did not adjust for faster game speeds
- Stun +2s weapon bonus only gave +1.5s
- Changing master volume when music volume is 0 the music will start to play
- Enemy projectiles only targeted the player and not other targets such as rabbit or diversion
- Game end screen buttons may go under the results area
Changed files in this update