Hello. This update brings a 24h clock, better performance, and several balance and bugfixes.

Day/Night cycle

All maps now go through a real-time clock where a full day (24h) equals to 10min in game time. There's a couple of major benefits to a system like this:

Natural to the game world that looks and feels good as the day turns into night and vice versa

Gameplay elements can be tied to specific time of day e.g. something only occurs at night time

Change your weapon bonus at the Forge

This was requested in the Discord channel. The 100% bonus that you choose when maxing out a weapon can now be changed at the forge with gold. This means you're not locked into your choice anymore and may alter it during the run if the build benefits from it.

Performance improvements

This is an ongoing battle but I've managed to make good headway with this update. Performance is better overall but especially more stable later on when things get a little hectic.

Full changelog:

General

New Forge functionality: Change your weapon 100% bonus with gold

New day/night cycle - Full day (24h) is 10min in gametime. Maps randomly start at different parts of the day

Performance improvements all around and especially for weather events and certain weapons/projectiles

Wind and Rain event changes: Both have a light version, wind direction will change every time and these won't occur at the same time anymore

Blood Moon occurs only at night but last longer. The effect has been changed as well

Sandstorm occurs only during daytime

Enemies spawned at night get a 10% bonus to stats

Sky (clouds and mist) setting can be toggled on/off at any time during play

Active consumables and their timers will be listed above the icons in the bottom right

Rabbit will have a blue arrow on top so it doesn't get lost in the crowd

Chicken will target the big flying enemy as a priority if one is around

Divinity and Cyclops will bypass shields

Library and Bandit Camp circles are slightly bigger and have a maximum time of 30s when activated

Presents dropped by enemy will show up as actual presents. The drop chance is now higher at start of game (1%) but decreases over time (minimum of 0.1%)

Supplies on the map have a lower percentage to be found over time

Regular enemy fireballs home in on their target for a short time when fired

In case of a game crash the error is saved to a text file and a message displayed to user about it

Game end difficulty information is always displayed but more condensed

Added kills and game speed information to leaderboard

Added Mexico and Romania flags to leaderboard

Improved the submenu design on main menus

Splash and main menu background changes colour like the other pages

Endless leaderboard score changes: The Difficulty options no longer each give a multiplier for the base score but an average one

Bugs