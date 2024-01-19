 Skip to content

AETHERIS update for 19 January 2024

Aetheris - Chinese Localization Update

Hello, Adventurers

After a long wait, the Chinese localization of Aetheris is set to update on February 7th. Welcome everyone to come and experience it!

Looking for teammates to explore the Wilderness? Join us on Discord and find your partners-in-crime on our newest channel "party-finder". Can't beat a specific boss? Call for backup in our "help" channel!

We are already immensely grateful for the amazing support we've received throughout this whole journey but your feedback is still precious so don't forget to leave us a review to tell us what you think about the game

