- Colonists should no longer shelter from the cold when no warm target can be found.
- Fixed colonists not checking for space correctly before taking items.
- Fixed colonists unassigning items when they fail to pick it up.
- Fixed bug when finding equipment for uniform.
Embark update for 19 January 2024
Update 0.911
