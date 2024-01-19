 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Embark update for 19 January 2024

Update 0.911

Share · View all patches · Build 13217260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Colonists should no longer shelter from the cold when no warm target can be found.
  • Fixed colonists not checking for space correctly before taking items.
  • Fixed colonists unassigning items when they fail to pick it up.
  • Fixed bug when finding equipment for uniform.

Changed files in this update

Embark Content Depot 1055091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link