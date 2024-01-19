Open Mod 2024.1.06 [18-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a big issue where the doors would open slightly while player was kicking them with the leg while moving forward

-fixed an issue where if a door was locked and the player would reach the door knob, the player would be able to see through the door if he got too close to it. Same was to door leg kick, if the kick was done while moving the player would slightly clip through the door until it was destroyed

-fixed an issue where the messages of “press [f] to interact with door handle” and “press [f] to release door handle” would overlap for a little time

-fixed an issue where some suppressor sounds for secondary weapons would be too long and play even after the shot

Added/Changed:

-decided to make the attachment and weapon textures back to their full resolution, even if more RAM usage is involved, we’ve got high quality textures but due to the crypto miner suspicion we’ve decided to ‘dumb them down’. That was not the best decision, we have great textures and you guys deserve to play with high quality textures. Who doesn’t want high memory usage should downscale the textures from settings

-MAJOR graphics improvements: the Screen Space Ultra Quality Lighting Enhancement effects are much more complex containing added sharpness, better bloom, better tonemapping, realistic saturation, realistic anamorphic flares, better exposure, auto exposure and more!

-made FSR sharpness to 0 by default since we’ve added a sharpener already in the SSUQLE mentioned above.

-added a setting in customize menu left lighting menu which gives the player the ability to turn on or off the Screen Space Ultra Quality Lighting enhancer for the customize menu only

-reworked the color filters from post processing section, they used to have too much brightess variance, now all of them have similar brightness

-made the default post processing color filter to none

-removed the Forward rendering path because it was limited (every light could light only a limited number of objects) because we are working on destructible lights and that requires many realtime lights in the scenes. Forward+ doesnt have this limitation.

-the realtime version Suburb map was added in-game to get feedback on performance. The lights are not yet destructible but they are realtime. The map is called “Suburb Night Realtime”

reworked the post processing effects from the weapon customization menu, from the weapon preview window and the player model/animations preview window

-removed some extra lights from the weapon preview window section that were making the preview look too white and weird

-pushed the multiplayer version up due to changes. This means players that did not update to this version will not see lobbies from players who updated