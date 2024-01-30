 Skip to content

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S update for 30 January 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13217090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Hatsune Miku fans,

We are happy to release a minor update today.

The following have been fixed in this update:

  • Fix to Special Puzzle 3-11
  • Fix to the wrong SE playing in options / puzzle settings

Cheers.

