- Reduced the range of bio archers from 96 to 30. This is to prevent most edge cases of soft locks due to out-healing the enemies damage while out of range in survival mode. The range may be further reduced before World 8 is released, and applied to all bio monsters.
- Fixed a bug where special monsters were not affected by portals.
- Fixed a bug where special monsters were not affected by super mines nor freeze mines.
Notice me, Leena-senpai! update for 19 January 2024
Another small hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
