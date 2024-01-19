 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Notice me, Leena-senpai! update for 19 January 2024

Another small hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13216963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the range of bio archers from 96 to 30. This is to prevent most edge cases of soft locks due to out-healing the enemies damage while out of range in survival mode. The range may be further reduced before World 8 is released, and applied to all bio monsters.
  • Fixed a bug where special monsters were not affected by portals.
  • Fixed a bug where special monsters were not affected by super mines nor freeze mines.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1988531 Depot 1988531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link