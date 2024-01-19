 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader update for 19 January 2024

Hotfix 1.0.98 is live!

Build 13216924

Lord Captain!
By the will of our Tech Priests and with the Emperor’s blessing we deliver you with Hotfix 1.0.98!

Check https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ for up-to-date information on known issues and upcoming patches.

Please be aware of plot spoilers in the description below!

Items

  • Resolved problems with adding items to inventory in Act 3;
  • Fixed a rare bug with the [spoiler]Halo Device[/spoiler] dialogue window appeared after leveling up;

Sound and Music

  • Added sounds for moving packs of items in the loot window;

