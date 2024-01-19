Hotfix 1.0.98 is live!

Lord Captain!
By the will of our Tech Priests and with the Emperor’s blessing we deliver you with Hotfix 1.0.98!
Check https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ for up-to-date information on known issues and upcoming patches.
Please be aware of plot spoilers in the description below!
Items
- Resolved problems with adding items to inventory in Act 3;
- Fixed a rare bug with the [spoiler]Halo Device[/spoiler] dialogue window appeared after leveling up;
Sound and Music
- Added sounds for moving packs of items in the loot window;
Changed files in this update