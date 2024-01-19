v0.7.2 Hotfix Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13216879 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 12:33:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello Invaders!

A hotfix has been implemented for bug fixes and convenience improvements.

Please refer to the details below.

■ Patch Notes:

1) Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the 'Overcharge Explosion' effect of the DDOS Gauntlet Add-ons was not being applied.

Resolved a frame drop issue that occurred when reducing the Magazine to 1 with the 'Last Shot' build.

2) Balance

Reduced the damage value of the 'Shige-Kun' Coin Avatar (from 100 to 70).

Increased the number of refreshes for the UPGRADE 'Dice of Fate'.

Code Cutter Add-on 'Eye of the Storm' required item count changed from 14 to 20.

Synergy Add-on 'Whiplash' damage increase from 15 to 18.

3) Improvement

Added an animation for unlocking avatars.

4) Others

Partial revision of the English translation of SoulCode descriptions

※ If you encounter any gameplay-related issues after the update,

please perform a file integrity check first.

■ Guide for File Integrity Check:

https://help.steampowered.com/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

If you encounter any problems during gameplay,

please report to our Discord for quick assistance.

X Invader Discord:

https://discord.gg/Jz6DnKKBke

We are always thankful to everyone who plays X Invader.

Have a fun gameplay experience!