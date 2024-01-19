 Skip to content

X Invader update for 19 January 2024

v0.7.2 Hotfix Announcement

Hello Invaders!

A hotfix has been implemented for bug fixes and convenience improvements.
Please refer to the details below.

■ Update Version: V0.7.2
■ Patch Notes:

1) Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the 'Overcharge Explosion' effect of the DDOS Gauntlet Add-ons was not being applied.
  • Resolved a frame drop issue that occurred when reducing the Magazine to 1 with the 'Last Shot' build.

2) Balance

  • Reduced the damage value of the 'Shige-Kun' Coin Avatar (from 100 to 70).
  • Increased the number of refreshes for the UPGRADE 'Dice of Fate'.
  • Code Cutter Add-on 'Eye of the Storm' required item count changed from 14 to 20.
  • Synergy Add-on 'Whiplash' damage increase from 15 to 18.

3) Improvement

  • Added an animation for unlocking avatars.

4) Others

  • Partial revision of the English translation of SoulCode descriptions

※ If you encounter any gameplay-related issues after the update,
please perform a file integrity check first.

■ Guide for File Integrity Check:
https://help.steampowered.com/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

If you encounter any problems during gameplay,
please report to our Discord for quick assistance.

X Invader Discord:
https://discord.gg/Jz6DnKKBke

We are always thankful to everyone who plays X Invader.

Have a fun gameplay experience!

