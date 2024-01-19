v0.7.2 Hotfix Announcement

Hello Invaders!
A hotfix has been implemented for bug fixes and convenience improvements.
Please refer to the details below.
■ Update Version: V0.7.2
■ Patch Notes:
1) Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the 'Overcharge Explosion' effect of the DDOS Gauntlet Add-ons was not being applied.
- Resolved a frame drop issue that occurred when reducing the Magazine to 1 with the 'Last Shot' build.
2) Balance
- Reduced the damage value of the 'Shige-Kun' Coin Avatar (from 100 to 70).
- Increased the number of refreshes for the UPGRADE 'Dice of Fate'.
- Code Cutter Add-on 'Eye of the Storm' required item count changed from 14 to 20.
- Synergy Add-on 'Whiplash' damage increase from 15 to 18.
3) Improvement
- Added an animation for unlocking avatars.
4) Others
- Partial revision of the English translation of SoulCode descriptions
※ If you encounter any gameplay-related issues after the update,
please perform a file integrity check first.
■ Guide for File Integrity Check:
https://help.steampowered.com/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
If you encounter any problems during gameplay,
please report to our Discord for quick assistance.
X Invader Discord:
https://discord.gg/Jz6DnKKBke
We are always thankful to everyone who plays X Invader.
Have a fun gameplay experience!
Changed files in this update