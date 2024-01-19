Play Ingression: The Portal Trial for free!

Hey-hey, runners!

We have great news for you all, and it is regarding you being able to play Ingression!

We are launching a completely free prologue!

You will be able to complete the first chapter of the game and participate in a special Trial level.

Here's the link if you want to install the prologue right now, and while you are downloading and wishlisting the main game it - let's dive into the ✨details✨

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2761970/Ingression_The_Portal_Trial/

Jump through seamless portals

One of the most fun things in the whole game for sure are seamless portals. And when you combine them with a dynamic precision platformer - it creates an absolutely wild gameplay that will put your reflexes to a test!

We had tons of fun creating these levels, and we hope that you'll have even more fun playing them! I don't want to spoil the fun for you, but in the future, we'll have a LOT more to show to you!

Dynamic gameplay

If you watched the trailer - I think you get what I mean, and if not - [spoiler]please watch it, we worked really hard to put it together 🙏[/spoiler]

In any case, the levels are designed to be challenging enough for you to struggle your way through them, but not to an "almost impossible" level of struggle. If you are afraid that it will be too hard for you - then hey, give it a shot! The prologue is free and it will be here for a while.

And if you find that the game's levels are too easy...

Challenge yourself with a Trial level!

Oh boy, I've spent countless hours on this one already...

A true testament to your skills and your will to be the best of the best. Sure, just going through it at your own pace is probably not that hard, but try to do it in under 20 seconds and you'll get what I mean.

Compete with players worldwide on the leaderboard, or get your friends and decide who's the best once and for all!

And if you'll manage to do it in under 19 seconds... Well, I don't really have a reward for that, but chances are that your name will be on the top of the leadearboard!

Share your experience!

Hop on in our Community Hub to discuss the game, ask questions, and get a response from us! We would LOVE to hear what you think about our game, as we poured our hearts and souls into it.

Wishlist the game!

If you like the game - wishlist the main steam page of Ingression. This will greatly help us get attention from the almighty Steam algorythms and get get new audience!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966970/Ingression/

Oh, and don't forget about our socials!

Like the game? Join us on our social media! We will regularly post development updates, throw in some memes, and try to look as cool as possible! If you want to support us right now - follow our social media and spread the word about Ingression!

► Twitter - https://twitter.com/IngressionGame

► Discord - https://discord.gg/4zBnMcPuay

► TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@espale.studios