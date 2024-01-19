 Skip to content

Midnight Heist update for 19 January 2024

Bug fixes & tweaks - 19.01.2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last night's update caused a few issues, which should all be fixed now. Sorry for that!

Fixed bugs:

  • Fixed player freezing on door locks in singleplayer mode
  • Fixed multiplayer lobbies only worked with max. two players

Tweaks:

  • Increased stamina perk levels to 10%, 20%, 30%
  • Stamina refill delay has been reduced from 2s to 1s
  • Increased rush perk levels to 0.75s, 1s, 1.25s
  • Changed the highlight loot perk to only highlight black market items and increased the range to 2m, 2.5m, 3m

