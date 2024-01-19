Patch notes for v1.1

Hi punks!
Thank you so much for your support on our first release of the year! We hope you're enjoying the game!
There were a few minor bugs and errors left in the game, so we set back to work for this small patch. The game should now be a little more balanced, and also you should be able to get the achievements! (sorry about that)
Here's the full changelog:
- Divide now requires at least one non-monster
- Added a "give up" button in the ingame menu
- Added numbers shortcuts for selecting spells
- Ingame Ritual hint now specifies which spell is added
- [Bugfix] Using bodyguard with no target doesn't freeze the game anymore
- [Bugfix] Ritual won't give "attack" spell anymore
- [Bugfix] Stealth now works anytime but can't reduce hp under 1
- [Bugfix] Steam achievements will now properly trigger
Have a wonderful day, enjoy the game!
-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞
