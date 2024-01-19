 Skip to content

Super Algebrawl update for 19 January 2024

Patch notes for v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13216838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi punks!

Thank you so much for your support on our first release of the year! We hope you're enjoying the game!

There were a few minor bugs and errors left in the game, so we set back to work for this small patch. The game should now be a little more balanced, and also you should be able to get the achievements! (sorry about that)

Here's the full changelog:

  • Divide now requires at least one non-monster
  • Added a "give up" button in the ingame menu
  • Added numbers shortcuts for selecting spells
  • Ingame Ritual hint now specifies which spell is added
  • [Bugfix] Using bodyguard with no target doesn't freeze the game anymore
  • [Bugfix] Ritual won't give "attack" spell anymore
  • [Bugfix] Stealth now works anytime but can't reduce hp under 1
  • [Bugfix] Steam achievements will now properly trigger

Have a wonderful day, enjoy the game!
-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞

