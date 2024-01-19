Arena Renovator full release!

Hello Arena Renovators!
The day has come!
🏆🏆🏆
Today is our BIG DAY we've been waiting for! - full release of Arena Renovation!
Despite many difficulties and challenges - here we are and you are the ones we are very grateful for. Thanks to your support, reviews, information you provided, we've been able to make it to this very moment! ːsteamhappyː 🏆
To celebrate the premiere, we have a surprise for you and it is BIG, a football stadium!
- football stadium is yours to run! Good luck! ⚽💪🏻
- we have a completely new scale of activities! You'll find your way around the mechanics easily, but everything is just BIGGER
- many new types of rooms: VIP, Conference, Lectures, Restaurant
- many bug fixes!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/948880/Arena_Renovation/
Take on the role of a one-man renovation team tasked with restoring various sports facilities to their former glory. Many of them have been destroyed as a result of time or lack of care. Don't let them go into complete oblivion - roll up your sleeves and breathe new life into them!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31452/Arena_Renovation_and_House_Builder/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31450/Arena_Renovation_and_Farmers_Life/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34260/Pool_Cleaning_and_Arena_Renovation/
