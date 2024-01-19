RaceRoom Daytona 2.4H Special Event

Ranked Event: Daytona 2.4H + Support race!

It's the first Ranked Event of 2024 and we're going to Daytona on Saturday, February 3!

First we have a support race with the Touring Cars (TCR) for an exciting 20 minutes race.

The main event is the 2.4H multiclass race with the Mazda DPi and the latest GT3 cars.

The European top split with the highest Ranked Multiplayer rating and reputation for both races will be streamed live and the winners will get a spot in the Hall of Fame!

Leaderboard: compare your time with others

Everybody is invited to set their best lap on the leaderboards to compare your time against others. You do not need to own the track and you can try every car for free. The leaderboards will close on Thursday, February 1 13:00 CET.

Support Race: TCR Leaderboard

Main Race: GT3 Leaderboard

Main Race: Mazda DPi Leaderboard

Everybody is invited to race

Everyone who wants to race is invited: all skill levels and regions. You do need to own the content in order to participate. You will be matched with other drivers based on your Ranked Multiplayer Rating and Reputation of your region.

Time zone/regions for the race

The races are organized in three main time zones:

America: ET

Europe: CET

Oceania: AEDT

Confirm you want to race

When the leaderboards close, a confirmation form will be opened. This form will be sent by mail to everybody who set a lap time on the leaderboard. The form will also be announced on Discord, Social Media and added to this topic.

The confirmation form will be open from Thursday February 1 13:00 CET until race day Saturday February 3. The form will close at a different time for each region:

America: 09:00 ET

Europe: 12:00 CET

Oceania: 18:00 AEDT

Your rating and reputation will be fetched at the time listed above. To be safe, make sure your last race ends +/- 30 minutes before the deadline.

Race day timetable

All times below are the local times (AEDT / CET / ET).

Support race:

18:00 - Practice starts

20:00 - Qualification (10 minutes, private lap)

20:10 - Warm-up (3 minutes)

20:13 - Race start (20 minutes, rolling start)

Main event:

18:00 - Practice starts

20:10 - Qualification starts (30 mins, open session)

20:40 - Warm-up (3 minutes)

20:43 - Race 1 start (144 minutes, rolling start)

It is possible that the servers will be opened earlier for America and Europe, however the qualification for the support race will always start at 20:00 local time and the main race will always start at 20:10 local time. It is advised to join before the qualification starts, you can (re)join during qualification and during the first warm-up.

Race server settings

Ping limit

Broadcast server 200

Other servers: 350

Incident limit:

Broadcast server: 20/50

Other servers: 30/70

Mandatory pitstop: no

Start: rolling start

Setup:

Support race: closed

Main race: open

Join during qualification: enabled

Qualification:

Support race: 10 minutes private/closed

Main race: 30 minutes public/open

Warm-up

Broadcast server 1 minute

Other servers: 3 minutes

Race duration:

TCR: 20 minutes

GT3: 144 minutes

Drivers per grid: minimum 16, maximum 34

If a grid has less than 16 participants, the server will start with no password

Allowed GT3 cars:

Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II, BMW M4 GT3, Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO ‘20, Ferrari 296 GT3, McLaren 720S GT3, Mercedes-AMG GT3 '20, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Classes: DTM '23, DTM '21, ADAC '21, ADAC '20 and GTR 3

Note for the players who want to participate in multiple races in multiple regions: you are allowed to do so. You have to submit the form on the race day to participate in all 6 races across all 3 regions. Confirm for Oceania when the form opens. On race day there is an update post available on Discord in #announcements. When the Oceania grid is ready and/or the server has gone online without a password, you can sign up for the European race until the deadline (countdown available on Discord). When the European grids are ready, you can sign up for the American race until the deadline.

Whether you go for the support race, both or all 6 races around the world (HERO!): good luck and have fun!