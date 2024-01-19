V1.2.1 Update

Thank you for your support and attention to Westale: Peelgrimage. The following are the bug fixes in this update:
- Optimized the numerical value of event system.
- Adjusted the mechanic of Condemning Fires.
- Enhanced the Firestorm Mob Buster
