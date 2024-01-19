 Skip to content

Westale: Peelgrimage update for 19 January 2024

V1.2.1 Update

V1.2.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support and attention to Westale: Peelgrimage. The following are the bug fixes in this update:

  1. Optimized the numerical value of event system.
  2. Adjusted the mechanic of Condemning Fires.
  3. Enhanced the Firestorm Mob Buster



