[Beta Branch] v0.4.0t1 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed an issue where black hole would cause enemies to move abnormally in some cases.

Fixed an issue where scores were displayed in the wrong format in some cases.

Added mouse cursor shadow.

Added icons for Swordmaster and its modules.

Added sound effects for 1~10 charge layers.

Added sound effects for Swordmaster normal attack and skill.

Raised Minion HP Display layer (now higher than all other objects, but lower than the Damage Numbers).

Raised Boss HP Display layer (now higher than all other objects and Damage Numbers).

Added [brackets] to Boss HP Display.

Added a new special stat Damage to Boss.

Added a new game parameter Wall Bounce, and updated relevant text descriptions.

Added 3 new upgrades: Victory Surge, Immovable, Smart Tracking.

Enhanced effects of 14 upgrades: Perfectionism, Dynamic shooting, Resource Conversion, Time Healing, Active Detonation, Hunting Formation, Sapper, Inspiration, Urgent Delivery, Defense Grenade, Boss Hunter, Shield Generator, Counter Charge, Urgent Blast.

Modified effects of 10 upgrades: Duelist, Surprise, Super Blast, Defense Mine, Swift Steps, Clean Up, Halftime Break, Equal Exchange, Fervor, Chain Reaction.

This version is expected to include more adjustments to basic mechanics and is scheduled to be updated in the coming days.

How To Get Beta Branch

Right-click on Geometry Arena in your Steam library. Click on "Properties". Click on "Betas" tab. Select "beta" from the drop-down box in the top right。 UPDATE AND PLAY!

Notice

Please be aware that the beta branch may contain potential bugs, which could even result in save file corruption. Ensure you regularly back up your saves.

Here is the path of save file:

%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\011 Games\Geometry Arena 2

If you encounter any bugs, please report them to me. I will fix them immediately (if I'm awake).

Community

Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.

Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.

I'd love to hear from you!

Geometry Arena 2 Discord