New Year Patch

A new patch has been released to address some of the annoying bugs and balance issues highlighted by players over the Christmas period.

Many new players found it difficult to progress, especially without stealing big ticket items like cars and residents. To reduce the grind, driver cuts have been reduced, with additional reductions when playing in multiplayer. There is also now a significantly increased bonus for stealing lots of items (10+), which increases exponentially and is capped at $35k per mission.

I will be working on more bugfixes over the coming weeks, before starting work on Update 3. If you have any suggestions for the game, I’m active in the discord server linked below so post them there!

For the full change log, see below: