New Year Patch

A new patch has been released to address some of the annoying bugs and balance issues highlighted by players over the Christmas period.
Many new players found it difficult to progress, especially without stealing big ticket items like cars and residents. To reduce the grind, driver cuts have been reduced, with additional reductions when playing in multiplayer. There is also now a significantly increased bonus for stealing lots of items (10+), which increases exponentially and is capped at $35k per mission.
I will be working on more bugfixes over the coming weeks, before starting work on Update 3. If you have any suggestions for the game, I’m active in the discord server linked below so post them there!
For the full change log, see below:
- Reduced getaway driver cuts for all vehicles
- Further reduced cuts when in multiplayer based on number of players
- Renamed getaway danger fee to police called fee
- Increased bonus for stealing lots of items and made it exponential to reward players who like to steal many low value items
- Made unstealable stealables not appear as steal goals anymore (let me know if you find any that are still unstealable)
- Made players who are kicked from your lobby unable to return
- Collision fixes in manson map and police van
- Lighting fixes in house and mall levels
- Fixed sounds still playing quietly when turned off
Changed files in this update