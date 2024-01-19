Spriter 2 alpha version 0.9.7.0 release (bug fixes)

0.9.7.0
Change Log
Changes and Enhancements
- Increased the minimum distance required to initiate a drag action, reducing accidental drags when trying to click and select.
Bug Fixes
- Resolved an issue where meshes would appear black when repositioning in rigging mode after loading a project.
- Addressed a bug causing animation playback to continue when switching to rigging mode or test rig mode.
- Corrected a problem where all rigging controls were visible upon project load and required either a mode switch or manual selection to disappear.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a parent bone of a mesh led to unpredictable behavior if that bone was also a child of another bone.
- Fixed a bug introduced in a recent update, where any mesh with more than one deformer exhibited unpredictable behavior.
- Fixed an issue where a mesh's rig could be offset from the mesh itself after loading a project.
- Corrected a bug where multiple undo actions were required to revert the deletion of certain objects with child meshes.
- Addressed an issue where redoing an action after undoing the deletion of certain objects with child meshes resulted in unpredictable behavior.
- Fixed a bug where moving a point on a rig required multiple undo actions to effectively revert the change.
Known issues
- Non-mesh children of strokes don't update in real-time when using ik
- Visual bug when images armed for adding swappable image and mesh in reposition mode
- Some pop-up ui elements appear below panels
- Z-order window images do not change when mesh images are swapped
Changed depots in spriter2alpha branch