Hi everyone!

We've returned from our holiday break with the long-awaited boss 2 rework, which makes the fight considerably faster and smoother overall. Check out the changelog for a summary of key changes.

Your feedback on the dashboard has been noted, and we're making adjustments in the upcoming updates, starting with the reintroduction of conversion buttons. They will come with a conversion dial, allowing right-click conversion from inside the dashboard.

In the coming updates, we'll work on polishing, refining game mechanics, and addressing issues. This contains early infinite rescaling for infinity stone usage prior to MT15, quality-of-life modifications for all buildings, the development of a uniform import/export interface, and improvements to increase the forgiveness of certain mechanics to make potential mistakes less or not punishing at all.

Thanks you for your continuous support! Here's to another fantastic year!

Changelog

Boss 2 Rework

all boss attributes have been rescaled (hp, damage, projectiles, etc.)

overall pacing of the fight is faster

boss 2 gains new attacks/variations of attacks on tier 2, 3, 5, 8, 13 and 21

boss 2 fight features boss modules for the tower

it is not required anymore to destroy all boss components in order to win the fight

components that are inactive only take a fraction of your damage so focusing on active components is rewarded

reloading with full ammunition is not possible anymore (in order to prevent accidental missclicks)

reloading while reloading is not possible anymore (in order to prevent accidental missclicks)

shooting now creates a small effect on the screen to provide visual feedback on shooting

hitting something now colors the targeting circle red for a short period of time and plays a bouncy animation

camera smoothly follows targets based on their priority to ensure dangers are always at the center of the screen (like in classic arcade shooters)

Fixes

fixed town visuals staying disabled when exiting idle mode via hotkey

fixed a bug with 'Bluecats Temporal Harmonizer'

