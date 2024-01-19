Patch V0.6.29 Released

We apologize for the text errors in the game due to engine capture issues which weren't promptly fixed and translated. Please forgive us. If you find new issues, report them on Discord and we will address them as soon as possible.

I. Adjustments and Optimizations

Purple Mica has been adjusted to level 2 in the Prestige store.

Purple Mica, Ganoderma...items can now be listed in the Treasure Pavilion.

Elixirs related to the "Immortal Life" collaboration can now be listed in the Treasure Pavilion.

Elixir that enhance strength/skill/wisdom after refining can now be listed in the Treasure Pavilion.

Added descriptions for recipes in the Prestige store.

Corrected some item production descriptions.

Added population opening rule prompts for each city in the practice interface.

Adjusted the refresh rules for disciples in the Bloody Land.

II. BUG Fixes