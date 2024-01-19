Patch V0.6.29 Released

We apologize for the text errors in the game due to engine capture issues which weren't promptly fixed and translated. Please forgive us. If you find new issues, report them on Discord and we will address them as soon as possible.
I. Adjustments and Optimizations
- Purple Mica has been adjusted to level 2 in the Prestige store.
- Purple Mica, Ganoderma...items can now be listed in the Treasure Pavilion.
- Elixirs related to the "Immortal Life" collaboration can now be listed in the Treasure Pavilion.
- Elixir that enhance strength/skill/wisdom after refining can now be listed in the Treasure Pavilion.
- Added descriptions for recipes in the Prestige store.
- Corrected some item production descriptions.
- Added population opening rule prompts for each city in the practice interface.
- Adjusted the refresh rules for disciples in the Bloody Land.
II. BUG Fixes
- Fixed some UI display issues.
- Solved display problems when viewing sect cities in the Mountain and Out World overview.
- Fixed the issue of new save files where other sects lack disciples.
- Addressed the issue where the sect does not develop when entering Illusion Realm (Sect stops developing in other modes)
- Fixed the abnormal attack speed of some monsters.
- Corrected the discrepancy between the actual effect and the position bonus for some position of disciples.
- Resolved issues where the "Dreamer" trait sometimes did not take effect.
- Fixed the issue where raiding areas were not opened after completion.
- Addressed the abnormal display of raiding after completion.
- Solved crashes when returning from Sect War.
Changed files in this update