V0.8.0 Major Update

* New Character: Gale Thunder

Active: Thunder Shield. Generates a shield, increasing movement speed, blocking enemy attacks, and dealing damage to enemies on contact.

Passive 1: Thunder Overload. During Thunder Shield time, you increased 50% all damage and 50% all fire rate.

Passive 2: Wind Core. Increase damage by 1% for every 30 meters moved

Wind Core damage increase will show near your health bar

* New content

Add decorative trees and rock barriers to the Jungle Area



New Game Option: Sound Effect Volume. You can change sound effect volume independently now.

Add new achievements for the new character.

Add mercenary ranking up missions on purchasing tactical supplies.

Add achievements on purchasing tactical supplies

Add achievements about Gale Thunder

* Optimization

Dark Lord Active Mini Blackhole adds effect: increase the damage taken by 30% to enemies in the Blackhole.

Dark Lord Passive 1 changes to duration increase 70%.

Dark Lord Passive 2 changes to when Into the Darkness, increases 30% critical rate.

Thunder Shield will explode when it ends, dealing area damage and pushing enemies away.

Optimize Hellfire Beam's sound effect

Optimize a few localization texts

Attack from Boss can now destory barriers

Non-Endless mode tactical supplies pool will not contain Time Machine anymore（Time Machine's effect seems unsuitable under non-Endless mode. I decided to temporarily remove it. You can still purchase it under Endless mode.）

We are still adding and optimizing multiple languages, wishing to bring better experience for other different language speakers. We know that localization is crucial for our game, and it takes time to coordinate with other localization workers. We need time to adjust our work. If you encounter any lingual problem or if you are eager to help us, please join our discord at https://discord.gg/JcVZauTksx

* Bug fixes

Fix a problem when first starting the game on some devices, the display resolution is not set to the screen default (maximum resolution).

Fix a problem when using full screen mode on some devices, player cannot choose resolution.

Fix a problem in local co-op, when upgrade simultaneously, one of the players would not show the upgrade interface.

Fix a problem when an explosive enemy is frozen, it would not show the right frozen effect.

Fix a problem when bullet or laser bounces up to sky after it hits the barrier

If you encounter any bugs or if you have any advice on the game, please join our discord at https://discord.gg/JcVZauTksx