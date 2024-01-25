- Confirm and cancel actions can now be performed using a mouse.
- Button guides will now display the corresponding mouse buttons when mouse buttons were assigned in the Keyboard Settings.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Fate/Samurai Remnant update for 25 January 2024
Update information Ver1.0.4 (2024/01/25)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
